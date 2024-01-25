Inside HGTV Star Christina Hall's Relationship With Publicist And BFF Cassie Schienle

HGTV star Christina Hall's relationships have seen a lot of public attention over the years, with her divorce from former co-star Tarek El Moussa being especially high-profile. Still, her romances aren't the only important connections in her life, as the interior designer has several significant friendships, including her long-time bond with her publicist and bestie Cassie Schienle.

While Hall is known for hosting hit HGTV shows like "Flip or Flop" and "Christina in the Country," her BFF Schienle works behind the scenes as the founder of the PR firm CMZPR. While the two have been friends since childhood, Schienle has also worked as the reality TV star's publicist and even makes appearances on "Christina on the Coast."

"Cassie is my childhood best friend. She is one of the best people I've ever met. I absolutely love her," Hall shared in Episode 1 of the show. Schienle had equally good things to say about her friend, telling House Beautiful, "We've gone to junior high, high school, and college together — we even lived together in college — and we've been through everything together. I consider her family."