Inside HGTV Star Christina Hall's Relationship With Publicist And BFF Cassie Schienle
HGTV star Christina Hall's relationships have seen a lot of public attention over the years, with her divorce from former co-star Tarek El Moussa being especially high-profile. Still, her romances aren't the only important connections in her life, as the interior designer has several significant friendships, including her long-time bond with her publicist and bestie Cassie Schienle.
While Hall is known for hosting hit HGTV shows like "Flip or Flop" and "Christina in the Country," her BFF Schienle works behind the scenes as the founder of the PR firm CMZPR. While the two have been friends since childhood, Schienle has also worked as the reality TV star's publicist and even makes appearances on "Christina on the Coast."
"Cassie is my childhood best friend. She is one of the best people I've ever met. I absolutely love her," Hall shared in Episode 1 of the show. Schienle had equally good things to say about her friend, telling House Beautiful, "We've gone to junior high, high school, and college together — we even lived together in college — and we've been through everything together. I consider her family."
Schienle was featured on an episode of Christina on the Coast
BFFs Christina Hall and Cassie Schienle teamed up on Episode 1 of "Christina on the Coast" to refurbish Schienle's Orange County residence. The publicist had relocated to the area to help out her mom — who was moving to a retirement community — and was ready to give her OC property some TLC. Together, the two tackled design plans and unexpected reno obstacles, with their friendship on full display throughout the episode.
Schienle even stayed with Hall and her family during her home's remodeling, providing some insight into the experience during an interview with House Beautiful. "We started to call the guest room 'my room,'" Schienle told the outlet. "Sometimes, Brayden [Christina's son] would wake up early and come into my room and tell me he's hungry, so I'd get up and make him breakfast. We're all so close that it was super easy, actually."
While things went smoothly behind the scenes, Schienle also added that she and Hall were able to easily maintain their dynamic in front of the cameras. "Christina and I have such good chemistry in real life, and we just did our thing, like we do every day together," she said. "At this point, [filming with HGTV] is just part of my life, so the cameras are normal."
The BFFs can be spotted together on Instagram
Fans of Christina Hall can catch glimpses of her longstanding friendship with Cassie Schienle on Instagram, with both women highlighting their special moments together on the platform. For example, in 2022, Hall wished her long-time friend a happy birthday while also sharing a throwback photo from their younger years. "True friends in this world are hard to come by," Hall captioned the post. "I'm very grateful to have had the truest friend for 25 + years. Our unconditional friendship is everlasting."
Schienle similarly took to Instagram to commemorate her friend's 36th birthday, sharing a photo from Hall's 2019 baby shower to deliver her well-wishes. At the time, Hall was pregnant with her third child, Hudson Anstead, who she shares with her ex-husband Ant Anstead. "Love you so much and so proud of everything you do, lucky to have you in my life," Schienle wrote under the belly-bump photo.
These special friendship moments also include life milestones, with Hall sharing a snapshot from Schienle's 2021 wedding and honoring her long-time friend in the caption. "My best friend's wedding," the HGTV star wrote. "The most selfless, inspirational, fun, beautiful human to exist. Cassie I love you." With all these heartwarming moments in mind, we can't help but hope for many more years of friendship for BFFs Christina Hall and Cassie Schienle.