A Look At Hallmark Star Jesse Metcalfe's Love Life

Jesse Metcalfe, the ultimate Y2K heartthrob, gained everyone's attention with his role as John Rowland, the handsome gardener in "Desperate Housewives." He went on to play the villain John Tucker in the popular 2006 romcom "John Tucker Must Die" and headlined the TNT reboot series "Dallas" in 2012. Later on, Metcalfe solidified his celeb status as a Hallmark Channel favorite by starring in numerous original movies for the network, including "A Country Wedding," "Christmas Next Door," and the "A Martha's Vineyard Mysteries" franchise.

Alongside his successful Hollywood career, Metcalfe's romantic escapades have been a frequent topic of public discussion. The Hallmark star had several public relationships, including ones with "Girls Aloud" singer Nadine Coyle and model Corin Jamie-Lee Clark. Notably, he was also engaged to Cara Santana, known for her role in the television series "Vida."

After a series of high-profile relationships, Metcalfe shared on the Betches' "U Up?" podcast in April 2023 that he was single and working on himself. Reflecting on his romantic experiences, he also admitted that he might not be the best person to ask for dating advice. While he humorously acknowledged his lack of wisdom in the realm of relationships, Metcalfe shared that he was ready for a more serious commitment, which may not have been the case during his previous romances.