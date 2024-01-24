Why Niki Taylor's Return As A Covergirl Was 'Easy, Breezy'

It's brag-worthy enough to be a CoverGirl once, but imagine scoring that coveted title twice and with 30 years in between. Supermodel Niki Taylor did just that, proving that not only does she have what it takes to be the ultimate makeup model, but she's also got some serious staying power.

Back in the 1990s, some of the most popular models around graced CoverGirl ads. The makeup brand was known for its "easy, breezy, beautiful" slogan and the famous faces who uttered it while donning perfect makeup. Taylor was one of the originals; she modeled for the brand from 1992 to 2000. In fact, Taylor was quite the big deal during that decade, as she was so in demand that she graced the covers of a half-dozen magazines during the same month, according to NikiTaylor.com.

In 2021, two decades after her contract ended, Taylor became a CoverGirl once more. At 46 years old, the supermodel got back to her roots, representing CoverGirl's Simply Ageless collection. The saying goes, "You can't go home again," but Taylor proved that sometimes, you can, and it may actually be easier, breezier, and more beautiful the second time around.