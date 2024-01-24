Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Once Exposed A Major RHONY Betrayal

Back in 2016, Bethenny Frankel dropped a bombshell on her fellow "Real Housewives of New York City" castmates, revealing that Tom D'Agostino had cheated on his then-fiance Luann de Lesseps just days before their engagement party. "The person said that he was so f— up that he wouldn't even remember," Frankel told Carole Radziwill and Ramona Singer at the time. "He and her partied like crazy" (per People).

For years, "RHONY" fans were convinced that Frankel's evidence, a photo of D'Agostino making out with an ex-girlfriend at the Regency hotel in Midtown Manhattan, was fed to the Skinnygirl founder by producers. However, Carole Radziwill blew this theory out of the water when she revealed that Donald Trump's disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen was the true source of the incriminating snapshot.

Radziwill, who appeared on Seasons 5-10 of "RHONY," shared this info on Heath McDonald's "Juicy Scoop" podcast in August 2023, disclosing that Cohen himself had let her in on the secret during a dinner months before. "I thought, actually, production had set something up," Radziwill said. "But in a million years, I would not have thought that Michael Cohen was gonna sit down at dinner and, like, tell this whole story about how he took the picture."