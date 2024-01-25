Hillary Clinton Subtly References Loss To Donald Trump In Barbie Oscars Snub Reaction
Immediately after the Oscar nominees are announced, the chatter begins online over who was supposedly snubbed. There's always at least one movie or actor who gets left off the list and prompts a backlash. In 2024, it's all about America's favorite doll. Yes, "Barbie" got a nod for best picture, which is an impressive feat in itself since crowd-pleaser comedies tend to get overlooked among all the heavier dramatic films. But Greta Gerwig somehow failed to make the cut of best director nominees. And, while Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were nominated in the best supporting actor and actress categories respectively, star Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie herself, was bafflingly left off the best actress list.
Naturally, fans of the hit movie were outraged, and social media was flooded with angry reactions. One came from a most unexpected source: On January 24, Hillary Clinton posted an Instagram message of support to "Barbie's" star and director. "Greta and Margot, while it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you," she wrote. "You're both so much more than Kenough."
The former presidential candidate closed with a hashtag that quickly went viral: "#HillaryBarbie." Naturally, the background of her message was Barbie-pink too. Clinton's post received over 250,000 likes and a flood of approving responses. The underlying message of her words wasn't lost on viewers, either.
Hillary Clinton knows what it's like to lose out
Hillary Clinton's condolence message to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie is being widely interpreted as a nod to her personal history of loss since she knows all too well what it's like not to "take home the gold." In 2016, Clinton won the Democratic nomination for president and hoped to become the first woman ever to hold the highest office in the land. At the time, it seemed impossible that a former Secretary of State would lose to a businessman with no political experience, a string of failed ventures, and a stint as the host of a reality show. But when the dust settled on election day, Donald Trump had transformed himself into an unlikely leader of the free world.
Clinton's post got mixed reviews. Some followers felt Robbie's performance was good but not Oscar-worthy. Others were disappointed the former FLOTUS didn't congratulate "Barbie's" America Ferrera on her nomination in the best supporting actress category. Conservative Fox News host Tomi Lahren took the opportunity to snark: "And you belong in jail, Barbie." Among the positive comments on Instagram was one from actor Ever Carradine ("The Handmaid's Tale"), who wrote, "Honestly, this is almost better than winning an Oscar." Other celebs who offered praise included Debra Messing, Isla Fisher, Daphne Zuniga, Annabeth Gish, and Stephanie Beatriz (aka Mirabel of "Encanto").
Another follower pointed out the obvious political similarities: "Do you see what she did there? Just like how Hillary won at the box office (popular vote) she did not take home the gold (the electoral college)."