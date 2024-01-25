Hillary Clinton Subtly References Loss To Donald Trump In Barbie Oscars Snub Reaction

Immediately after the Oscar nominees are announced, the chatter begins online over who was supposedly snubbed. There's always at least one movie or actor who gets left off the list and prompts a backlash. In 2024, it's all about America's favorite doll. Yes, "Barbie" got a nod for best picture, which is an impressive feat in itself since crowd-pleaser comedies tend to get overlooked among all the heavier dramatic films. But Greta Gerwig somehow failed to make the cut of best director nominees. And, while Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were nominated in the best supporting actor and actress categories respectively, star Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie herself, was bafflingly left off the best actress list.

Naturally, fans of the hit movie were outraged, and social media was flooded with angry reactions. One came from a most unexpected source: On January 24, Hillary Clinton posted an Instagram message of support to "Barbie's" star and director. "Greta and Margot, while it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you," she wrote. "You're both so much more than Kenough."

The former presidential candidate closed with a hashtag that quickly went viral: "#HillaryBarbie." Naturally, the background of her message was Barbie-pink too. Clinton's post received over 250,000 likes and a flood of approving responses. The underlying message of her words wasn't lost on viewers, either.