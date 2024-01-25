Why Will & Jada Smith Used To Be So Concerned About Jaden's Health

Jaden Smith is not only an actor, notably starring alongside his dad Will Smith in "The Pursuit of Happyness," but also a wellness advocate. Jaden is the founder of Just Water, a company focusing on providing an eco-friendly alternative to traditional bottled water. Smith is also a strong believer in veganism, even launching the I Love You free vegan food truck for the homeless community living on Skid Row. However, his dedication to staying healthy with a vegan diet had side effects that made his parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, extremely concerned.

Smith has a condition known as candida build-up. According to Healthline, Candida is a type of yeast found in the body. However, it can begin to overproduce for a number of reasons, such as eating a diet high in sugar, which is exactly what Jaden says led to his after years of eating pancakes smothered in syrup. The condition can also lead to digestive issues, which Jaden also experienced, causing him not to have much of an appetite. This, combined with his vegan diet, caused Jaden to lose a large amount of weight in a short amount of time, leaving his parents desperate to get him help.