General Hospital: Inside The Messy Battle Over Sonya Eddy's Posthumous Emmy Statue

"I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @sonyaeddy. I truly loved her, not only as an actress, but as a friend," were some of the words used by "General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini in a December 20, 2022, Instagram post on the show's official page after news broke of Sonya Eddy's heartbreaking death. The soap star played head nurse Epiphany Johnson who was tough yet fair and who touched the lives of most of the residents of Port Charles.

"The lights in the hub of the nurse's station will now be a little dimmer," he continued, adding, "but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set." He spoke for the cast and crew when he then offered condolences to everyone in her life. The 55-year-old Eddy had been on the show since 2006 and died in December 2022 after an infection caused by a planned surgery, according to TMZ.

Eddy, a 1994 graduate of the University of California, Davis, posthumously received a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series on December 15, 2023. Her long-time friend and producing partner Tyler Ford accepted the trophy in her place, but now Eddy's family is fighting to get it from him, casting a dark shadow over the beloved star's amazing career.