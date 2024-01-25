What Kaley Cuoco Really Thinks Of Working With Priceline Commercial Co-Star, William Shatner

Back in the 2000s, Priceline, the discount-oriented travel agency, debuted William Shatner as The Negotiator, a James Bond-inspired spokesperson dedicated to using his spy tactics to guarantee customers the best travel deals. While these ad campaigns became pretty popular on their own, the company kicked things up a notch when they introduced Kaley Cuoco as The Negotiator's daughter in 2013.

Cuoco's Priceline debut revealed that her character was sent by her father to live among monks to learn "the art of deal-making." Following this revelation, the two Priceline spokespersons appeared in several ads as a father-daughter duo, with many viewers even thinking that the two actors were actually related.

Cuoco has since gone on to star in Priceline ads by herself, but the star of "The Big Bang Theory" has opened up about what it was like working with the "Star Trek" icon, having nothing but positive things to say about the experience. "It's definitely exciting working with Bill," she said in a press release at the time. "Who wouldn't want to be William Shatner's daughter?" (per TrekNews).