What Kaley Cuoco Really Thinks Of Working With Priceline Commercial Co-Star, William Shatner
Back in the 2000s, Priceline, the discount-oriented travel agency, debuted William Shatner as The Negotiator, a James Bond-inspired spokesperson dedicated to using his spy tactics to guarantee customers the best travel deals. While these ad campaigns became pretty popular on their own, the company kicked things up a notch when they introduced Kaley Cuoco as The Negotiator's daughter in 2013.
Cuoco's Priceline debut revealed that her character was sent by her father to live among monks to learn "the art of deal-making." Following this revelation, the two Priceline spokespersons appeared in several ads as a father-daughter duo, with many viewers even thinking that the two actors were actually related.
Cuoco has since gone on to star in Priceline ads by herself, but the star of "The Big Bang Theory" has opened up about what it was like working with the "Star Trek" icon, having nothing but positive things to say about the experience. "It's definitely exciting working with Bill," she said in a press release at the time. "Who wouldn't want to be William Shatner's daughter?" (per TrekNews).
Cuoco talked highly about working with Shatner
In a behind-the-scenes interview, Kaley Cuoco dished about working with William Shatner for their Priceline ad campaign, revealing that it was a positive experience. "To meet him and to work with him on these commercials has been a total dream," she said. "And for him to be as cool and hilarious and charming as you would hope that he would be that's, you know, on a whole 'nother level."
At the time of her Priceline debut, Cuoco was starring as Penny on "The Big Bang Theory," a sitcom centered around nerd culture. Because of this, the California native mentioned in the company's press release (per TrekNews) that she thought fans of the show would enjoy seeing her work with Shatner, who famously starred as Captain James T. Kirk in the "Star Trek" franchise. "I think there's a lot of overlap in our fans, who will appreciate seeing us together as a father and daughter team," she said.
Cuoco convinced Shatner to appear on her show
Besides talking positively about her experiences with William Shatner, Kaley Cuoco was seemingly the reason that the "T.J. Hooker" actor agreed to appear on an episode of "The Big Bang Theory." Shatner originally declined the show's offer for a guest appearance, telling Digital Spy, "I've had several conversations with the creators, and what they wanted me to do, didn't seem to be exactly right, so I said 'find something that's better.'"
While it didn't initially work out, "The Big Bang Theory" creators finally got their wish in the series' final season, with Shatner appearing in Episode 16 for a Dungeons and Dragons-themed cameo. Showrunner and producer Steve Holland attributes Shatner's eventual consent to his association with Cuoco through their Priceline commercials. "When I got on the phone, one of the things he asked was, 'Will I get to play a scene with Kaley?'" Holland told the New York Post.
We definitely miss seeing Shatner and Cuoco as a father-daughter duo, but we think this fun fact bodes well for their enduring connection in their post-Priceline days.