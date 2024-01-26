What Recovery Might Look Like For King Charles After His Surgery

King Charles III is starting 2024 by addressing a common health issue for men his age — an enlarged prostate. The clinical term is benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and it's something that half of all men have by the age of 60 and up to 90% of men by the time they're 85, according to Harvard Health Publishing. At the time of this report, the king is 75. An enlarged prostate can cause problems with urination, and it may be treated with medication before surgery.

We don't know what other treatment King Charles has had to treat this condition or how long he's had symptoms and of what kind (even a king is allowed his privacy!), but we do know that he arrived in London on January 25, 2024, for the procedure. "The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation," a statement from Buckingham Palace read (via CBS News). Here's what that recuperation and recovery may look like.

We don't have confirmed details from the palace on exactly what surgery is being undertaken, but the most common surgical treatment for BPH is a transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP). The procedure, according to the NHS, may take up to an hour, and the procedure could be done under either general anesthesia (completely out) or spinal anesthesia (awake but unfeeling from the waist down). After the procedure, King Charles will likely be hospitalized for one to three days, and he'll have a catheter to drain his urine for a few days.