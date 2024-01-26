Sofia Richie And Elliot Grainge Have A Quiet Luxury Approach To Pregnancy

How Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge handle their pregnancy may just set a precedent for future celebrity pregnancies. In her interview with Vogue, Richie divulged some of what she's done so far, and it's all very low-key and even somewhat relatable. To announce her pregnancy to both her and Grainge's parents, Richie put her positive pregnancy tests into a designer box to trick them into thinking they were receiving an expensive gift, sharing, "I want to say it was a Hermès box or some sort of box — and I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week."

The soon-to-be grandparents' reaction to the minimal yet cute pregnancy reveal was priceless, morphing from thinking they were getting one kind of gift to another significantly more exciting one. Richie also noted how sweet and simple her gender reveal was, even though it also perfectly encapsulated how close of a couple she and Grainge are. Instead of throwing a huge party, they purchased pink and blue party poppers to reveal their unborn child's gender.

Her assistant chose the right one, and the happy couple popped it together — no fanfare, no crowds — and discovered they were expecting a daughter. Richie held off on sharing the news publicly due to anxiety over how the journey would go, and it seems she and Grainge want to continue to keep their privacy intact, which we can totally respect. Even her Instagram posts have been understated, with the model writing simply "And then there were three" alongside shots from the Vogue shoot of her and her husband posing while showing off her prominent baby bump.