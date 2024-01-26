How The Strange Comparison Of Barron Trump To A Fictional Time Traveler Began

When you're the child of one of the nation's most prominent figures, weird things are likely to be said about you. Barron Trump's dramatic transformation from a young boy to a young man happened right before our eyes, and what comes with the territory are, unfortunately, unfounded rumors and conspiracy theories.

While there are numerous false things everyone believes about Barron, one of the most peculiar ones has to be that he is a time traveler. This unusual notion gained traction when social media users discovered a book from 1889 titled "Travels and Adventures of Little Baron Trump and His Wonderful Dog Bulger," authored by Ingersoll Lockwood. In 1893, Lockwood published a sequel called "Baron Trump's Marvellous Underground Journey." Intriguingly, the protagonist in these children's novels is a German boy named Wilhelm Heinrich Sebastian Von Troomp, who goes by the name Baron Trump.

Originally, after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, the since-gone-viral connection was more focused on Lockwood's novels and how they connect to the former POTUS. However, internet users delving into the matter have increasingly come to believe that the books are actually about his son, Barron, whom they speculate to be a real-life time traveler.