How The Strange Comparison Of Barron Trump To A Fictional Time Traveler Began
When you're the child of one of the nation's most prominent figures, weird things are likely to be said about you. Barron Trump's dramatic transformation from a young boy to a young man happened right before our eyes, and what comes with the territory are, unfortunately, unfounded rumors and conspiracy theories.
While there are numerous false things everyone believes about Barron, one of the most peculiar ones has to be that he is a time traveler. This unusual notion gained traction when social media users discovered a book from 1889 titled "Travels and Adventures of Little Baron Trump and His Wonderful Dog Bulger," authored by Ingersoll Lockwood. In 1893, Lockwood published a sequel called "Baron Trump's Marvellous Underground Journey." Intriguingly, the protagonist in these children's novels is a German boy named Wilhelm Heinrich Sebastian Von Troomp, who goes by the name Baron Trump.
Originally, after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, the since-gone-viral connection was more focused on Lockwood's novels and how they connect to the former POTUS. However, internet users delving into the matter have increasingly come to believe that the books are actually about his son, Barron, whom they speculate to be a real-life time traveler.
Barron Trump bears a striking resemblance to the fictional Baron Trump
While time travel remains a hypothetical concept in our reality, the uncanny similarities between Barron Trump and the character Baron Trump from Ingersoll Lockwood's books are mind-boggling. In the novels, Baron is described as a young aristocrat bored with his opulent life in Castle Trump. He decides to go on an adventure and is guided by a man named Don, a wealthy New Yorker who lives on Fifth Avenue, who leads him to a time-traveling portal in Russia. Yes, you read that right.
However, while the storyline is intriguing, a key element is missing — Barron's dad, Donald Trump, reportedly doesn't like dogs, while the fictional Baron was always accompanied by his trusty hound, Bulger. Perhaps Lockwood's Baron had a more pet-friendly father figure.
Nevertheless, the comparisons gained momentum with Lockwood's second book, where Barron's physical resemblance to the fictional Baron, whose portrait was featured in the novel, is more than obvious. The connection deepens as the real Trump family has German roots tracing back to — you guessed it — the 1880s. In 1885, four years before Lockwood published his first Trump-centered novel, Friedrich Trump, Donald's grandfather, made his way to the United States. The eerie parallels don't stop there, as Lockwood authored another peculiarly familiar storyline titled "The Last President."
The web of speculation even ties Nikola Tesla in with the Trumps
In 1896, Ingersoll Lockwood published a political novel titled "The Last President," causing a stir over a century later with its seemingly prophetic content. The story revolves around a man winning the U.S. presidency despite public opposition, triggering riots in his hometown of New York City. Strikingly, the storyline bears an uncanny resemblance to the post-election scenario following Donald Trump's 2016 victory.
Adding intrigue to the conspiracy, a TikTok user by the name of B-Sauce highlighted that Lockwood penned these Trump-reminiscent novels during the period when Nikola Tesla, the innovative Croatian-Serbian scientist fascinated by time travel, lived in New York City. Moreover, Donald Trump's uncle, John George Trump, an inventor and physicist, had access to Tesla's documents after Tesla's death. There is a separate conspiracy theory suggesting that Tesla had built a secret time machine before his demise.
Although purely speculative, social media users remain steadfast in their Trumps-are-time-travelers discussions. One Reddit user recalled Barron's period of laying low in 2017, writing, "Remember before school ended, Barron stayed in the Trump Tower with his mother? He comes back out and suddenly [is] 6 feet tall? He traveled and aged a few years." The strange comparison is likely to persist, given the online enthusiasm keeping the conspiracy alive, and Barron (with two r's) may find himself scratching his head in disbelief for years to come.