Inside Emma Watson's Sibling Bond With Her Brother Alex

Cinema darling Emma Watson is either your celebrity crush, a style inspiration, or your favorite actress to see on-screen (for many fans, it's probably all the above.) She became a silver screen icon when she landed the role of a lifetime playing Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" movie franchise. Playing the sharp-tongued Muggle-born witch cemented Watson's place in Hollywood history, and she's only become more popular as time goes by.

While it's hard to imagine mega-celebrities like Watson having normal family lives behind the scenes, it's true. Watson is just like the rest of us and loves spending time with her family. She's particularly close to her younger brother, Alex Watson. Alex is a former model and actor who, like his sister, is more than comfortable being in front of the camera. For all you Potterheads out there, here's a fun piece of trivia for you: Alex is credited as playing a Gryffindor student in the third film in the series, "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix." Given how strikingly similar he looks to his sister, it won't be hard for you to spot him.

With only two years between them in age, Emma and Alex are as thick as thieves. Their shared sense of humor and interest in the same hobbies make the Watson siblings' bond one of the sweetest celebrity sibling bonds we've come across.