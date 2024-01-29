Jamie Dornan's Trip To Portugal Was Disrupted By A Freak Accident

When fans think of Jamie Dornan, they certainly don't think of health issues. However, there was one time when he was left hospitalized by a freak accident during a trip to Portugal.

The news certainly comes as a surprise for many of Dornan's fans as he is someone who is into his health. The actor worked very hard to get buffed for his role as Christian Grey in the "50 Shades of Grey" film series. Dornan's personal trainer Ramona Braganza even opened up to the New York Post about how the actor got ready for all of those love scenes. After all, he did have to put in a lot of hours in front of the cameras. "If you want to feel comfortable naked, it's really more important for you to feel comfortable deep down inside," she said at the time.

Well, there's no doubt that Dornan is an actor who feels comfortable both naked and deep down inside as both Christian Grey and himself. The man does take care of himself. But what happened to him in Portugal not only left him with heart attack symptoms but an experience that he'll never forget about in his life.