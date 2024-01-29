A Deep Dive Into All Of Riley Keough's Tattoos

Riley Keough is a lot of things. She's an actor nominated for a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe and a director who won the Golden Camera award at the Cannes Film Festival. Keough is also the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and the great-granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. On top of all that, she's a dedicated wife and a mom too. The "Mad Max: Fury Road" star is also a lover of body art or more specifically tattoos.

Most often, her array of inked designs are visible on the red carpet, particularly if she's gone sleeveless or strapless with her gowns, or in her personal Instagram photos. You won't always spot the tattoos in her onscreen work, though, as Keough's roles frequently call for a cover-up, as they did in the case of "Daisy Jones & the Six" — Keough has plenty of tattoos but, Daisy doesn't.

The star has seven total, some of which were added on a whim, and others with forethought and great significance commemorating significant moments or people in her life. "The funny thing about tattoos is you get them and they have this deep meaning, but then you kind of forget they're on your body," Keough admitted to The New York Times Style Magazine. From her collarbone to her foot, though, the actor's tattoos tell her story. "It's like a scrapbook," she noted.