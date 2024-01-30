Who Is Taylor Tomlinson? Meet The Woman Taking The Comedy World By Storm

While some may find her thoughts offensive, Taylor Tomlinson has joked about her mental health issues and time in therapy. She's been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and she's admitted to having panic attacks, thoughts of suicide, and night terrors. She's also been able to joke about her mother dying when Tomlinson was just eight years old. Tomlinson has explained on stage how she can joke about such serious topics. "This is me monetizing my trauma. I'm doing a show. There are T-shirts in the lobby," she said. "I'm talking about it up here because I'm working through it behind the scenes," as reported by The Washington Post.

If you want to see her in action as a stand-up, Tomlinson's first hour-long Netflix special — "Quarter-Life Crisis" — was released in March 2020. The New York Times put it on their list of the "best comedy of 2020." Her second special "Look At You" came out in 2022. Her third special for the streamer is called "Have It All;" it has been filmed and will be released in February 2024.

If her Netflix specials and "After Midnight" aren't enough Tomlinson for you, she has also been touring the country with her comedy set. You can also listen to her podcast "Sad in the City," which ran for a total of 18 episodes. There's even going to be a movie about her life, though an official release date has not been announced.

