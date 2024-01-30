Amanda Davies, Daughter Of One Life To Live Icon Erika Slezak, Dead At 42

Amanda Davies, daughter of Daytime Emmy-winning actor Erika Slezak, has died at the age of 42. Her passing was announced on January 29, 2024, on her mother's official fan site with a statement that read, "It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika's daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly. The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time." No further details were revealed about the cause of death, and the exact date of her passing was not revealed.

Davies' mother Slezak played Victoria Lord on the daytime soap opera "One Life to Live" from 1971-2013. Her father is Slezak's husband, actor Brian Davies, who appeared in the movies "American Gigolo," and "Age of Innocence," and played D.A. Dick Hamilton in "All My Children" for over 20 episodes.Davies is survived by her mother and father, and her older brother Michael Davies. It is not known whether Davies had a spouse or partner, or any children.