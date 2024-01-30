Amanda Davies, Daughter Of One Life To Live Icon Erika Slezak, Dead At 42
Amanda Davies, daughter of Daytime Emmy-winning actor Erika Slezak, has died at the age of 42. Her passing was announced on January 29, 2024, on her mother's official fan site with a statement that read, "It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika's daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly. The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time." No further details were revealed about the cause of death, and the exact date of her passing was not revealed.
Davies' mother Slezak played Victoria Lord on the daytime soap opera "One Life to Live" from 1971-2013. Her father is Slezak's husband, actor Brian Davies, who appeared in the movies "American Gigolo," and "Age of Innocence," and played D.A. Dick Hamilton in "All My Children" for over 20 episodes.Davies is survived by her mother and father, and her older brother Michael Davies. It is not known whether Davies had a spouse or partner, or any children.
Davies played a younger verison of her mother
Amanda Davies hails from a line of actors. In addition to her parents being involved in showbiz, her grandfather was Walter Slezak, who starred in movies like "Treasure Island" with Orson Welles, and her great-grandfather, Leo Slezak, was an opera singer.
For a short time, Davies followed in her family's footsteps. During her time as Victoria Lord on "One Life to Live," Erika Slezak was involved in a 2002 storyline that showed flashbacks to when her character was younger. As her mother's look-alike, Davies stepped in to play a teenage version of Vicki.
A proud daughter, Davies also appeared in the "Soapography" episode featuring Slezak. "I couldn't have asked for a better role model," she shared. "As a woman, as an actress, growing up, to look at her and see everything she's faced, all the trials and everything, and to know that one day, hopefully, I could even be 1/100th of what she is."