How Barack Obama's Perfectionist Tendencies Delayed His Memoir

In late 2020, former President Barack Obama released his memoir, "A Promised Land," which focuses on his experiences during the eight years he served in The Oval Office. While the book was an immediate success, selling 1.7 million copies in its first week alone, "A Promised Land" actually came out much later than Obama initially planned. And that was entirely his own doing.

The politician-turned-author originally imagined that he would be able to write the first volume of "A Promised Land" within a year, but it in fact took almost four years because he has a very specific process for writing that requires multiple steps in order to get his ideas from his mind into a typed manuscript. In a digital world, one might imagine that a modern man would write his first draft on a computer, but not Obama. He gets his ideas down on a legal pad first, writing each and every word by hand.

"I think my brain just works at the same pace as my hand, and it forces me to take the time to think about what I'm trying to say," he explained to People about this process. He went on to say: "It's hard for me to just sit at a computer and start writing because everything looks so neat and tidy on the page, that I think I'm making sense. Usually, on a first draft, you're not making sense."