How HGTV Stars Cole And Chelsea DeBoer's Gas Station Run-In Turned Into A Full-Fledged Romance

Nowadays, Cole and Chelsea DeBoer (previously Chelsea Houska) can be caught renovating houses as a husband-and-wife duo on their HGTV show "Down Home Fab." However, long-time fans of the two know their romance was first cataloged on the reality show "Teen Mom 2." While MTV viewers were able to follow the couple through their engagement and pregnancies, the DeBoers have also opened up about the very beginning of their relationship.

Turns out, a chance encounter at a gas station eventually led to their full-fledged romance. "I was getting gas one day and [Chelsea] came pulling up and got gas at the pump next to me, and we just kept staring back and forth the whole time," Cole told HGTV, adding that he was instantly attracted to his future wife. While the two didn't talk that day, they realized they lived in the same direction once they both left the station.

"We were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way," Chelsea told Us Weekly. "I went home to my friend and I was like, 'I just saw the guy I'm going to marry at the gas station, but we didn't talk.'" A few days later, Cole found Chelsea on social media and reached out, kicking off the rest of their long-lasting love story.