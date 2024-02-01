How HGTV Stars Cole And Chelsea DeBoer's Gas Station Run-In Turned Into A Full-Fledged Romance
Nowadays, Cole and Chelsea DeBoer (previously Chelsea Houska) can be caught renovating houses as a husband-and-wife duo on their HGTV show "Down Home Fab." However, long-time fans of the two know their romance was first cataloged on the reality show "Teen Mom 2." While MTV viewers were able to follow the couple through their engagement and pregnancies, the DeBoers have also opened up about the very beginning of their relationship.
Turns out, a chance encounter at a gas station eventually led to their full-fledged romance. "I was getting gas one day and [Chelsea] came pulling up and got gas at the pump next to me, and we just kept staring back and forth the whole time," Cole told HGTV, adding that he was instantly attracted to his future wife. While the two didn't talk that day, they realized they lived in the same direction once they both left the station.
"We were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way," Chelsea told Us Weekly. "I went home to my friend and I was like, 'I just saw the guy I'm going to marry at the gas station, but we didn't talk.'" A few days later, Cole found Chelsea on social media and reached out, kicking off the rest of their long-lasting love story.
Their relationship was captured on Teen Mom 2
Fans of Chelsea DeBoer were first introduced to Cole on "Teen Mom 2" in 2014. Previously, the "16 and Pregnant" star had been in an on-and-off again relationship with Adam Lind, the father of her daughter Aubree. However, things transformed once Cole came into her life. "The biggest change is that I met a new guy named Cole," she shared on her MTV show. "We've been dating for a few months now, and he's really great with Aubree."
After adopting a pig and moving in together, Chelsea and Cole got engaged in 2015. The South Dakota native talked about the proposal moment on "Teen Mom 2," revealing that her boyfriend had taken her and Aubree to his favorite spot in the woods, which was decorated with photos for the occasion, to pop the big question. Chelsea also celebrated the moment on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple and her engagement ring with the lighthearted caption, "He's stuck now!"
The HGTV hosts married in October 2016, exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony while Chelsea was pregnant with their first child together. The "Teen Mom 2" star has featured snapshots of their wedding day on Instagram, including a heartwarming Polaroid featuring a special kiss between the lucky couple. Since then, Chelsea and Cole have gone on to grow their little family of three into a family of six.
The DeBoer love story continues on HGTV
While much of Chelsea and Cole DeBoer's romance was captured on "Teen Mom 2," Chelsea departed from the MTV show in November 2020. By that time, the couple had welcomed two children together, Watson and Layne, but were seeking to protect the privacy of Chelsea's oldest daughter, Aubree, by leaving the series.
"When [Aubree] was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view," she told People. "As she got older, it started coming from her point of view. I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away." At the beginning of 2020, Chelsea and Cole had already started the process of building a custom South Dakota home for their growing family, a journey they cataloged on Instagram.
One more baby, a little girl named Walker, and a whole lot of designing later, the couple began renovating homes for clients, eventually leading to the creation of their HGTV show "Down Home Fab." Now, long-time fans can catch glimpses of Chelsea and Cole's romance on HGTV while they take on local renovation projects and care for their young family.