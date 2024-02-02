Drew Barrymore And Adam Sandler Have A Deep Friendship

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have (so far!) fallen in love on-screen three different times — first it was as a wedding singer and a waitress in New Jersey in "The Wedding Singer" in 1998, then it was as a marine veterinarian and a woman with short-term memory loss in Hawaii in "50 First Dates" in 2004, and finally as two single parents on an African safari in "Blended" in 2014. Their relationship off-screen may not mirror the romantic relationships that they've had in their hit movies, but it is certainly still a sweet story of friendship and support.

Barrymore wrote in her memoir "Wildflower" about the first time she met Sandler when she was in her early 20s. She had a gut feeling about him and them working together: "I though Adam had a goodness that was so unique. I could tell that he possessed something different, and I was so drawn to his light." She came out and asked him if they could work together, and to keep her in mind for anything he was writing. Barrymore also noted how much she wanted to prioritize working with Sandler as compared to being "seen as another party girl to him." Clearly, it worked. It may have taken months after that first meeting, but they came together to make "The Wedding Singer." It was on set that Barrymore said their friendship really blossomed, and they have stayed pals ever since.