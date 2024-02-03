A Look Back At The Rumored Feud Between Angelina Jolie And Johnny Depp

Angelina Jolie, known for her dedicated approach to each of her roles, allegedly expressed dissatisfaction with Johnny Depp's perceived lack of seriousness in his performance while filming "The Tourist." Per the explosive report published by InTouch Weekly in May 2010, "She was disappointed that he didn't get in better shape for the role and that he didn't want to cut his hair." This may have something to do with Depp's party lifestyle, which has been a concern amongst his loved ones even in the years since the movie's debut.

Another issue that Jolie reportedly had with Depp was his hygiene. Jolie reportedly had to ask her co-star to use mouthwash before kissing her due to bad breath. There were even claims that Jolie offered him mints to alleviate the situation. Unfortunately, this wasn't the first time Depp has been accused of an odor, with an insider telling the National Enquirer in 2015 that his feet were leaving an uncomfortable stench on the set of "Pirates of the Caribbean." Despite such accusations, he has pulled off stellar cinematic performances throughout his career.