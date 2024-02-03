A Look Back At The Rumored Feud Between Angelina Jolie And Johnny Depp
Two iconic figures in the entertainment industry, Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp, gave an impressive performance in the film "The Tourist," released in 2010. The movie, directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, is a romantic thriller set against the picturesque backdrop of Venice, Italy. Jolie portrays Elise Clifton-Ward, a mysterious woman entangled in a web of intrigue, while Depp takes on the role of Frank Tupelo, an unsuspecting tourist drawn into her world. While the pair showcased impeccable on-screen chemistry, adding a layer of charm to the film, there was reportedly a nasty feud between the Hollywood icons during the movie's production.
In May 2010, an insider told InTouch Weekly, "She's getting fed up with Johnny. Their chemistry was supposed to fly off the charts, but in private, they're not getting along" (via Celebitchy). While neither has ever confirmed nor denied the rumors that they didn't see eye to eye when filming "The Tourist," the two have praised one another in the years since, though talks surrounding their supposed troubled working relationship live on.
Angelina Jolie was allegedly unhappy with Johnny Depp's lack of preparedness
Angelina Jolie, known for her dedicated approach to each of her roles, allegedly expressed dissatisfaction with Johnny Depp's perceived lack of seriousness in his performance while filming "The Tourist." Per the explosive report published by InTouch Weekly in May 2010, "She was disappointed that he didn't get in better shape for the role and that he didn't want to cut his hair." This may have something to do with Depp's party lifestyle, which has been a concern amongst his loved ones even in the years since the movie's debut.
Another issue that Jolie reportedly had with Depp was his hygiene. Jolie reportedly had to ask her co-star to use mouthwash before kissing her due to bad breath. There were even claims that Jolie offered him mints to alleviate the situation. Unfortunately, this wasn't the first time Depp has been accused of an odor, with an insider telling the National Enquirer in 2015 that his feet were leaving an uncomfortable stench on the set of "Pirates of the Caribbean." Despite such accusations, he has pulled off stellar cinematic performances throughout his career.
Despite past beef rumors, Jolie confined in Depp during her divorce
Even with talks of old feuds, Angelina Jolie looked to Johnny Depp for support while ending her dramatic relationship with Brad Pitt. A source told The Sun in September 2016, "There's no suggestion that their closeness played any part in Angelina and Brad's split. But they have been speaking about the situation, and Angelina hired Johnny's lawyer to represent her based on the advice that he has given her." In the years that have followed, Depp still has a high regard for Jolie.
During an October 2023 chat with Vanity Fair, Depp praised his former co-star, sharing, "She's everything. She's kind of a walking poem, Angelina is. She's this perfect beauty but at the same time very deep, very smart, very quick, very clever, very funny, and also has a very perverse sense of humor." Whether or not their time on "The Tourist" was actually tumultuous remains unconfirmed. Still, it appears the pair have been able to move beyond any rumored rift.