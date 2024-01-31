Donald Trump Reportedly Has A New Political Rival: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has caught the attention of Donald Trump and his reelection team, but not in a good way. Swift isn't planning a run for the presidency, but there have been rumblings that she could be a threat to Trump and his campaign in 2024. In 2020, Swift endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — her first time ever publicly endorsing a presidential candidate. Trump's team apparently has a plan in place if Swift does publicly come out in support of Biden. "It would be more fuel thrown onto the culture-war fires," someone working with Trump's reelection campaign told Rolling Stone. "Another left-wing celebrity who is part of the Democrat elite telling you what to think."

As for Trump himself, he's reportedly told people around him that Swift isn't a concern because he feels that more people like him than her, per Mirror. Though along with a potential Joe Biden endorsement, some of the bad blood between Trump and Swift might have to do with the fact that Swift was named Time's 2023 Person of the Year and he wasn't. On Truth Social, Trump shared a link to an article from the DC Enquirer that said that Trump, not Swift, should have been given the honor. Though it seemed like it would have been a long shot considering Time's shortlist for Person of the Year included Trump prosecutors as compared to Trump himself.