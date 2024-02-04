How John Candy Helped Days Of Our Lives' John Kapelos Shape His Career

With all the crazy supernatural happenings that tend to occur on "Days of Our Lives," it came as no surprise to fans of the '90s supernatural drama "Forever Knight" that one of its stars, John Kapelos, made his way to Salem. On "Forever Knight," Kapelos played Detective Don Schanke, partner to Detective Nick Knight (Geraint Wyn Davies), who also happened to be a vampire (although Schanke never learned that secret). Kapelos was in the original pilot, starring alongside "General Hospital" alum Rick Springfield who played the title vampire. Since April 2023, Kapelos has played the scheming Konstantin Meleounis on "Days."

Kapelos has enjoyed a long acting career, starting his screen career with a small role in the 1981 James Caan thriller, "Thief." But before he emerged as a film and TV star, Kapelos honed his acting skills in Canada, where the legendary comedian John Candy proved to be a big influence.

In a January 2024 interview, Kapelos told Soap Opera Digest that he'd taken classes at the Second City improv school in Toronto, stating: "Next to my family, Second City was the most formative experience in my life. I owe a lot to it." He was very glad to have the guidance he received there, especially from Candy. "John Candy ... was a big mentor in my early career," he said. Kapelos added: "I could have gotten lost; instead, I had to go work in the theater every night. And that was a blessing."