Here's How Much It Really Costs To Be On HGTV's Help! I Wrecked My House

If you've got a home that needs some serious saving, look no further than the hit HGTV show "Help! I Wrecked My House." The show follows homeowners who are in over their heads after purchasing a home in need of a little TLC. Helmed by the eternally bubbly HGTV mainstay Jasmine Roth, the DIY home improv show has been a runaway hit for the popular network. The premiere for Season 3 of "Help! I Wrecked My House" impressively racked up more than 3 million viewers and ranked as the number one cable premiere at that time.

With a loyal audience and an interesting topic, plenty of people want to sign up to be on the show and upgrade their house. But if you thought it would be a free ride to get your home a brand-new makeover on "Help! I Wrecked My House," we're sorry to be the bearer of bad news — that's simply not the case. Being featured on the star HGTV show will take quite a few dollars, so if you're looking to be the next lucky contestant, make sure you have big (and we mean big) money stowed away.