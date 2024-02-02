Who Is Michael Weatherly Married To? Meet The NCIS Star's Wife Bojana
Actor Michael Weatherly starred in "NCIS" for 13 seasons and "Bull" for six seasons. The former "NCIS" star's wife since 2009, Dr. Bojana Jankovic Weatherly, has two credits on her own — one for writing and one for assistant directing. However, her true career is something quite different: medicine. Although she started as a standard primary care physician, Bojana decided to focus her attention elsewhere on functional and integrative techniques.
According to her biography on the Bojana MD practice's website, Bojana is a board-certified doctor of both "internal and integrative medicine." She also has a functional medicine certification and her work is rooted in evidence-based medicine that is personalized to each individual she works with. That mindset is one of the hallmarks of both functional and integrative medicine.
Patients can visit Bojana's website if they'd like to schedule an appointment with her practice. She can work with patients with a variety of chronic illnesses and health issues to help them better their health and have more fulfilling lives. Bojana has even won awards for her work in the medical field, such as the Super Doctors award.
Bojana and Michael met while she was still a medical student
Michael Weatherly met his future wife at a bar in Vancouver. In a 2010 interview with People, Michael and Dr. Bojana Jankovic Weatherly described meeting for the first time, when she was still in medical school. Michael's first impression was that Bojana was a "ravishing, gorgeous beauty." She told the outlet, "We made eye contact, and that was it." They were long-distance for two years while she remained in Vancouver and he was living in L.A.
The couple went on to have two children: Olivia and Liam. But outside of being a wife and a mom, she also works with a variety of nonprofits and one of her hobbies is Latin Ballroom dancing.
She has also shared her medical expertise in a variety of ways beyond just meeting with patients. Bojana has written a lot about physical and mental health, having articles published on her practice's blog and on Huffpost. Bojana brought her medical knowledge to TV screens too, appearing on talk shows as a consultant and educating audiences on various health-related topics.
Bojana and Michael's first date was in Paris
In an interview with Queen Latifah on her former talk show, Michael Weatherly explained how he and Dr. Bojana Jankovic Weatherly's memorable first date was international. When he asked to take her out to dinner the week after they met, she told him she would be on a European vacation with her friends. After discovering Paris was the first stop, Michael planned their dinner date there. It didn't hurt that his show "NCIS" was popular in France and that he got recognized by some fans.
While playing the rapid-fire questions game Against the Clock at the E! People's Choice Awards in 2016, Bojana and Michael were asked for "Your ideal first date ... " Michael said "Paris," and Bojana said, "France," referencing their real-life love story. In that same interview, Bojana said a film based on Michael's life should be called, "Pragmatic Hedonist," and he couldn't help but agree.
Michael has been open about the troubles surrounding his first marriage to Amelia Heinle, with whom he shares one adult son. "When I got remarried," Michael told People in 2017, referring to his marriage to Bojana, "I wanted to do my very best to ensure that rupture wouldn't happen again. My kids and my marriage are the things I'm proudest of." He also quipped that the doctor Bojana, "probably sees me more as a patient than a husband at this point." Michael called himself "lucky" and called Bojana "a wonderful wife."