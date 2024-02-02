Who Is Michael Weatherly Married To? Meet The NCIS Star's Wife Bojana

Actor Michael Weatherly starred in "NCIS" for 13 seasons and "Bull" for six seasons. The former "NCIS" star's wife since 2009, Dr. Bojana Jankovic Weatherly, has two credits on her own — one for writing and one for assistant directing. However, her true career is something quite different: medicine. Although she started as a standard primary care physician, Bojana decided to focus her attention elsewhere on functional and integrative techniques.

According to her biography on the Bojana MD practice's website, Bojana is a board-certified doctor of both "internal and integrative medicine." She also has a functional medicine certification and her work is rooted in evidence-based medicine that is personalized to each individual she works with. That mindset is one of the hallmarks of both functional and integrative medicine.

Patients can visit Bojana's website if they'd like to schedule an appointment with her practice. She can work with patients with a variety of chronic illnesses and health issues to help them better their health and have more fulfilling lives. Bojana has even won awards for her work in the medical field, such as the Super Doctors award.