What Brooke Shields Loved About Starring In Hallmark's Flower Shop Mystery

Brooke Shields is most known on the Hallmark channel for headlining the movie series "Flower Shop Mysteries," in which she stars as lawyer-turned-florist and amateur detective Abby Knight. The feel-good mystery franchise pairs the leading lady with Brennan Elliott, who plays her former private investigator ex-boyfriend, Marco Salvare.

While the cozy mystery series appears to have joined Hallmark's ever-growing list of popular, but canceled programs, Shields has opened up about what she enjoyed most about starring in the movie franchise. "I wanted to do something that my kids could watch," she shared with Today. "I also really wanted to do something light-hearted and funny and it's really nice to just be entertaining."

If you're unfamiliar, Shields is the mother of two daughters shared with husband Chris Henchy. Her oldest daughter, Rowan, was born in 2001, while her second daughter, Grier, was born in 2003. In addition to creating content that she could share with her children, joining the Hallmark family also landed the iconic model her first executive producer gig.