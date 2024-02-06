Signs Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Headed For Marriage
Zendaya and Tom Holland appear to be still going strong after going public with their relationship in 2021, though rumors about their romance first began to swirl in 2016. The two were linked after they worked together on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and seemed to have become closer than your typical co-stars. While the two may never reveal when they actually began their romantic relationship, Zendaya and Holland aren't slowing down their romance anytime soon. In fact, there have been some indications that wedding bells may be ringing in the near future.
There have been subtle signs that the pair will be heading down the aisle. An insider told Us Weekly in November 2022 that both Zendaya and Holland were exploring the possibilities of a long-term relationship, revealing, "They're both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together." Holland himself shared these sentiments a year earlier in a November 2021 interview with Total Film, expressing his desire to be a husband by explaining, "I might go away, and get married, and have kids, and just disappear for the rest of my life," he gushed.
In addition to remarks like these, there have also been several interesting social media posts that have sparked speculation and pointed to a looming engagement. However, there has been no confirmed information about possible nuptials. Still, it's clear the two are happily in love with no sign of slowing down.
Zendaya was spotted rocking rwo rings that raised questions
Zendaya and Tom Holland may not spill the beans about every facet of their relationship, but there have been certain clues that things are becoming more serious. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a beautiful piece of jewelry when nail tech Marina Dobic shared an Instagram video of Zendaya's fresh manicure in March 2023. The video showcased a gold ring with what appears to be the initials "TH" on it, which may believed to represent Holland. The ring was being worn on the index finger, which isn't the traditional engagement ring finger. Yet, that still didn't stop talks of the piece being an engagement ring.
Months later, another ring caught the attention of Zendaya's millions of Instagram followers, only intensifying rumors. In September 2023, Zendaya snapped a selfie of her reflection, and this time, a stunning pearl ring was in the place where an engagement ring would typically be. After an influx of interest surrounding the photo, Zendaya made it clear when she informed everyone that it was just a piece of jewelry she liked, not an engagement ring. In a video shared on social media, Zendaya explained, "I can't post anything, you guys. I posted it for my hat ... Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that's how I would drop the deuce? Like what?!"
Tom Holland admits he's happy to be dating someone who can relate to his career
Tom Holland seems extremely happy to be with his Zendaya and has hailed his partner on several occasions. Being a superstar of his own, Holland shared during a July 2023 chat with the "Wondery" podcast that he enjoys having someone to relate to. "It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you. You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff. And that's worth its weight in gold," Holland shared.
This dynamic is also helpful in terms of his perfecting his craft, which he believes Zendaya contributes to by giving him constructive feedback. When speaking with Chris Gardner for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversions series in December 2023, Holland said, "Zendaya is probably the most honest with me, which I love. Because you need that." Currently, the couple doesn't seem to be gearing up for marriage, but given their apparent deep affection for each other, it's possible in the future.