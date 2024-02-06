Signs Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Headed For Marriage

Zendaya and Tom Holland appear to be still going strong after going public with their relationship in 2021, though rumors about their romance first began to swirl in 2016. The two were linked after they worked together on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and seemed to have become closer than your typical co-stars. While the two may never reveal when they actually began their romantic relationship, Zendaya and Holland aren't slowing down their romance anytime soon. In fact, there have been some indications that wedding bells may be ringing in the near future.

There have been subtle signs that the pair will be heading down the aisle. An insider told Us Weekly in November 2022 that both Zendaya and Holland were exploring the possibilities of a long-term relationship, revealing, "They're both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together." Holland himself shared these sentiments a year earlier in a November 2021 interview with Total Film, expressing his desire to be a husband by explaining, "I might go away, and get married, and have kids, and just disappear for the rest of my life," he gushed.

In addition to remarks like these, there have also been several interesting social media posts that have sparked speculation and pointed to a looming engagement. However, there has been no confirmed information about possible nuptials. Still, it's clear the two are happily in love with no sign of slowing down.