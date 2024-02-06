Mayim Bialik And Jennifer Aniston Once Worked Together On A Long-Forgotten Sitcom

Back in 2014, Mayim Bialik posted a throwback photo of her and Jennifer Aniston on her X (formerly Twitter) account that the media might have overlooked. The actor captioned the pic with, "For #tbt here's another of me & Jennifer Aniston from 'Molloy.' you can tell how much she liked me, right?! heehee." But if we didn't know better, we'd say that the two women could easily pass as sisters both on screen and off.

"Molloy" might have failed to launch, but that didn't stop its stars from becoming the successful comedic actors they are today. Following her success on "Blossom," Bialik went on to star as Amy Farrah Fowler on "The Big Bang Theory" while Aniston has starred in several big-screen comedies such as "The Switch," "Rumor Has It" and more.

While Aniston herself has never really made any comments about her time on "Molloy," her father, "Days of Our Lives" legend John Aniston said in an interview with E! News in 1990 that he always knew that his then 21-year-old daughter was destined for something big. He said, "Jennifer is a natural talent. There are certain things you can learn in this business, and there are certain things you can't learn. The comic instinct that she has is unerring. That's her greatest asset." There's no doubt that the same can be said about Bialik, too.