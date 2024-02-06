Mayim Bialik And Jennifer Aniston Once Worked Together On A Long-Forgotten Sitcom
You rarely hear the names Mayim Bialik and Jennifer Aniston in the same sentence, but the two actors share a special connection that goes way back. That's because they once worked together on a long-forgotten sitcom. This was before Bialik rose to fame on the hit 90's sitcom "Blossom" and Aniston became a household name thanks to her role as Rachel Green on "Friends."
Before Bialik and Aniston became the huge celebrities they are today, both actors tried to find their footing on different television shows that unfortunately failed to launch. One of them happened to be "Molloy," a show about a young television star who tried to adjust to her new family life at home. Like in "Blossom," Bialik played the titular character while Aniston played Molloy's stepsister. While that might have sounded like a nightmare of a situation for any young teen trying to navigate life in a 1990s sitcom, the pair looked like they were as close as co-stars could ever be behind the scenes.
Fans loved Bialik's throwback of the former costars
Talk about the throwback of all throwbacks. Before they became the successful television actors they are today, Mayim Bialik and Jennifer Aniston worked together on a short-lived sitcom, "Molloy," on the Fox network. Back in 2015, Bialik shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the two of them on Facebook and captioned it with, "Yes this is me and Jennifer Aniston in my childhood bedroom. We did a show together before I did 'Blossom.' #tbt!!!"
Bialik played Molloy Martin while Aniston was her stepsister, Courtney Walker. Many of her social media followers were very surprised to see her and Aniston together but others loved the fun trip down memory lane. One commented with, "I loved Molloy, for some reason it aired in South Africa and my sister and I taped all the episodes and watched them over and over," while another wrote, "Exact same faces!!!"
"Molloy" never found a home network and only lasted on the air for a few short weeks before it was ultimately canned. But that wasn't the only time that Bialik gave her fans a sweet throwback treat of her and Aniston together.
Mayim Bialik and Jennifer Aniston both became successful comedic actors
Back in 2014, Mayim Bialik posted a throwback photo of her and Jennifer Aniston on her X (formerly Twitter) account that the media might have overlooked. The actor captioned the pic with, "For #tbt here's another of me & Jennifer Aniston from 'Molloy.' you can tell how much she liked me, right?! heehee." But if we didn't know better, we'd say that the two women could easily pass as sisters both on screen and off.
"Molloy" might have failed to launch, but that didn't stop its stars from becoming the successful comedic actors they are today. Following her success on "Blossom," Bialik went on to star as Amy Farrah Fowler on "The Big Bang Theory" while Aniston has starred in several big-screen comedies such as "The Switch," "Rumor Has It" and more.
While Aniston herself has never really made any comments about her time on "Molloy," her father, "Days of Our Lives" legend John Aniston said in an interview with E! News in 1990 that he always knew that his then 21-year-old daughter was destined for something big. He said, "Jennifer is a natural talent. There are certain things you can learn in this business, and there are certain things you can't learn. The comic instinct that she has is unerring. That's her greatest asset." There's no doubt that the same can be said about Bialik, too.