Ben Affleck's Dunkin Donuts Commercial Was A Perfect Fit For The Coffee-Loving Actor

Ben Affleck loves his Dunkin' iced coffee so much so that he is probably the only resident of Los Angeles who will forgo a Starbucks coffee for his hometown brand instead. The man has been runnin' on Dunkin' for years now and even thinks that he's responsible for making the brand just as hip as their Seattle-based competitor. "It's amazing! I have Dunkin' Donuts every day," he told Collider in 2019. "It's very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, 'Where is that? Is that near here?' So, I feel like I'm spreading the word."

That's probably why Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez agreed to star in a commercial for the company during the 2023 Super Bowl. One source told Entertainment Tonight that Affleck was paid "several million dollars" for the spot and a donation to his organization, Eastern Congo Initiative.

The commercial sees Affleck working the drive-thru with a very strong New England accent until Lopez shows up and demands a glaze. One customer by the name of Lisa Mackay explained that Affleck even had the Boston attitude behind the window counter when filming for Dunkin'. "He took my order and I handed him a $10 and he threw it right back at me and handed me my iced coffee," she said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "He was super nice, very funny, and handsome, of course."

Now, as far as why Affleck loves Dunkin' so much, there's an explanation for it.