Christina Aguilera Can't Escape The Ozempic Gossip At 2024 Grammys

Singer Christina Aguilera wowed at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Wearing a pale blue dress with long sleeves and a long train, barely an inch of skin was left showing — but the dress left little to the imagination where her figure was concerned.

After she gave birth to her son Max in 2008, Aguilera began showing off newly padded curves in body-hugging dresses and outfits. Over the years, her weight has fluctuated between kids, performances, movie roles, and personal life moments, like a divorce. No matter what number the scale revealed, though, she has always embraced her figure with no apologies or explanations.

When she stepped onto the red carpet at the music awards show with a less voluptuous frame than seen in more recent years, rumors and assumptions started flying at warp speed. As the public has been used to doing lately, cries of Ozempic-aided weight loss filled social media.