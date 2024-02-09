A Look Back At Gossip Girl Alum Kelly Rutherford's Messy Custody Battle

There are many things about "Gossip Girl" that you only notice as an adult, including the questionable decisions of its NYC parents. However, while Lily van der Woodsen was getting her daughter Serena arrested on the Upper East Side, her real-life counterpart Kelly Rutherford was facing a grueling custody battle for her two young children.

The years-spanning, international-reaching ordeal began in December 2008 when Rutherford and her then-husband Daniel Giersch each filed for divorce, notably both seeking sole physical custody of their son, Hermes. The "Gossip Girl" star first married the German businessman in August 2006, with the couple welcoming their first child in October of the same year. At the time of their separation, Rutherford was also pregnant with their second child, Helena.

Their marriage might've been short, but it resulted in one of the messiest celebrity custody battles to date, consisting of everything from private investigators and restraining orders to revoked visas and alleged child abductions. "I just wanted what was right for [the kids] and their well-being moving forward," the Kentucky native told People. "And what happened over the next six years was the most surreal, bizarre, unimaginable thing."