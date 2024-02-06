Days Of Our Lives' Cary Christopher Is So Cute In Pringles Super Bowl 2024 Ad

It's a sad time for young actors in daytime dramas because, after the 50th annual Daytime Emmys, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences made the questionable decision to eliminate the category of Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series in February 2024. Fortunately for "Days of Our Lives" star Cary Christopher, he made it just under the wire by being nominated in that category in 2023 at age 8 for his portrayal of Thomas DiMera, making him the youngest actor ever to receive the accolade.

In December 2023, he told Soap Opera Digest that while receiving the nomination was exciting, he was also thrilled that Billy Flynn — who plays his onscreen dad, Chad DiMera — was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series. The good-natured young man expressed his excitement at Flynn's nod, stating, "I am so happy for him. He's such a great actor and puts so much of his feelings into it that it helps me do my best. I hope I do the same thing for him."

He further explained that he's been a professional actor since age three, stating that "'Days' has given me so many opportunities to do challenging scenes. To be recognized for my work playing Thomas feels really, really good." Now Christopher has another job on his already impressive resume: appearing in a Pringles commercial alongside famed actor Chris Pratt, which will air during the Super Bowl.