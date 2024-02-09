What Would Lead Hallmark Hunk Tyler Hynes To Leave The Network

Since the Great American Family channel launched in 2021, multiple fan-favorite actors have departed from the Hallmark channel to join the up-and-coming feel-good network. This includes notable stars like Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison, previously Hallmark veterans.

However, avid viewers of the channel can rest assured that Hallmark hunk Tyler Hynes doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. In a 2023 interview, the "It Was Always You" actor opened up about what would lead him to actually leave the channel, explaining that it would have to be a change in the network's environment.

"If I start showing up on set and I start to feel like this is no longer immersive or interesting," he told Vulture. "If it ever gets pretty unpleasant, I'd be out. If the vibes go toxic, I would leave." Otherwise, the Hallmark star remains completely committed to the network, attributing his loyalty to the channel's feel-good vibes and dedication to the romcom genre.