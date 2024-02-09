Tragic Details About Keira Knightley

In 2003, the first installment of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films took the world by storm, making new actor Keira Knightley a household name. Although it seems like every aspiring actor's dream to find a role like Elizabeth Swann and become an overnight celebrity, Knightley didn't relish the experience as much as you might think.

"I found it [the instant fame] pretty horrific," she told Variety in a 2019 interview. "I'm not an extrovert, so I found that level of scrutiny and that level of fame really hard. It was an age where you are becoming, you haven't become, and you need to make mistakes. It's a very precarious age, particularly for women."

It wasn't just the adjustment to fame that made the situation hard for Knightley, but also the outside opinions that came with such big hits. Along with so much acclaim for her talent came some adverse reactions to her stardom, and due to her young age, Knightley didn't know how to deal with it. She detailed her mental breakdown at 22 years old to The Hollywood Reporter, explaining that it resulted in years of therapy to better acclimate to her new life.