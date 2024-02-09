Awkward Oscars Moments That Were Caught On Camera

Awards shows are always entertaining to watch — not simply because they recognize some of the entertainment industry's greatest talents, but because they're aired live, meaning pretty much anything can happen. Sure, they're meticulously planned. Camera operators are trained to cut away from anything too scandalous, and censors are typically on deck, but that doesn't mean these ceremonies are totally foolproof. There's always the potential for things to go wrong — and plenty of things have gone wrong at the Academy Awards.

Over the years, Oscars audiences, both in person and at home, have witnessed practical jokes, embarrassing mix-ups, strange speeches, and countless other eyebrow-raising incidents. Some of these episodes are amusing or endearing to look back on, while others still come across as cringeworthy and, at times, even offensive.

Let's take a trip down memory lane and visit some of the most awkward moments to ever go down at the Oscars.