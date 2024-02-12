What Hallmark's Danica McKellar Looks Like Without Makeup
Danica McKellar is a woman of many talents, to say the least. She first found fame as Winnie Cooper in "The Wonder Years," a hit ABC series that ran from 1988 to 1993. Following her childhood acting stint, she pursued higher education at UCLA, where she earned a degree in Mathematics. Driven by her passion for math and a desire to inspire young girls, McKellar ventured into writing engaging math books, achieving New York Times best-selling author status with over 10 titles to her name. In addition to her academic pursuits, McKellar continued to pursue acting, notably gaining prominence on the Hallmark Channel before transitioning to Great American Family, where she continues to showcase her talent.
McKellar's numerous achievements don't stop the multi-talented star from taking the best possible care of herself, and she isn't shy about sharing her efforts with the world. McKellar is no stranger to sharing a bare-faced selfie on social media, nor is she the one to gatekeep the secrets behind her youthful appearance. More often than not, McKellar posts raw, unfiltered photos of herself, encouraging her followers to prioritize self-care and embrace their natural selves. So, if you've ever been curious about what she looks like without makeup, we've got you covered.
The Hallmark star looks gorgeous, and here's how she does it
When Hallmark's Danica McKellar showcases her natural beauty on social media, she goes beyond mere appearance. To mark her 49th birthday in 2024, the actor shared a series of makeup-free selfies on Instagram, urging her followers to prioritize hydration, nourishing foods, and physical activity in her caption. "When we take care of our bodies, our bodies take care of us — including our mood! It's a great investment in ourselves — and you are worth the effort," McKellar wrote.
Similarly, during her 48th birthday celebration the year prior, McKellar took to Instagram with a bare-faced photo and a message emphasizing the importance of a positive mindset and a healthy lifestyle in maintaining her youthful appearance. In the caption, the actor shared, "Our minds and bodies are inextricably connected. I've found when I eat well and get enough rest and exercise, I have so much more access to that inner joy that makes life fun!"
Beyond her optimistic mindset, McKellar follows a strict diet regime. "No dairy, coffee, almost no alcohol, sugar, bread, and nothing artificial," the actor tweeted in 2018, adding, "I only drink water, and I mostly eat vegetables, brown rice, [and] clean meats." Given her dedication to healthy living, it's no wonder she looks so good without any makeup on.
McKellar keeps it simple when it comes to her skincare routine, too
While a healthy lifestyle certainly contributes to her radiant complexion and makeup-free confidence, Danica McKellar has a few more tricks up her sleeve. While drinking water does wonders for your skin, a good skincare routine can only amp up the positives.
During a 2018 interview with Today, McKellar shared her remarkably simple skincare routine, which involves just two steps. First, she cleanses her face with an Aiona Alive cleanser and follows up by applying the Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream moisturizer. That's it! It seems McKellar was onto skinimalism before it was a thing, and it's clearly been working for the Hallmark star, who easily looks years younger than her actual age.
So, the secret behind McKellar's youthful appearance is that there's no secret — at least that's according to the Hallmark star herself. When speaking to Fox News Digital in 2023, McKellar emphasized that her looks are a product of consistent lifestyle practices rather than any singular magic formula. The actor added, "And as I get older, it's more and more about how I feel. It just so happens that coincides with how you look." McKellar's makeup-free face serves as a testament to this philosophy, speaking volumes about her genuine approach to beauty.