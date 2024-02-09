Kia's Super Bowl 2024 Commercial Is Sure To Make You Emotional

Commercials are always a highlight of the Super Bowl, and fans don't have to wait for the big game to start enjoying this year's creative entries. Kia's already debuted their 60-second spot, "Perfect 10," and like Budweiser's 2022 Super Bowl ad, it's proving to be a poignant experience for viewers. The ad, set to a moving soundtrack of "Wish I Was Here" by Cat Power and Coldplay, begins with a young ice skater finishing a triumphant performance. As the audience cheers, we see her dad clapping. Viewers start to tap into the commercial's emotional undercurrent as he gazes over to the empty seat next to him, and the skater looks momentarily sad on the ice.

Next, the action shifts to the father and daughter driving away in a Kia EV9, the electric SUV being promoted in the commercial. The pair drive to a snowy mountaintop home. Cutaway shots offer a glimpse of an elderly man in a wheelchair, and we see photos of him and the young girl together. After the dad arrives at the house, he uses the electric vehicle to power a beefy set of speakers and a twinkling outdoor light display. The girl then performs her skating routine on the frozen pond while her grandfather watches through the window. As she beams at the end, her grandfather writes "10" in the condensation on the window. Given its moving story, it's possible Kia's ad could become one of the Super Bowl's all-time most emotional ads.