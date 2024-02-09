Who Are The Singers In Pandora's Valentine's Day Commercial?
Jewelry and Valentine's Day — what could go together better? How about adding a heart-bursting commercial filled with love, joy, and a pretty song into the mix? That's exactly what jewelry maker Pandora has done for 2024's most romantic holiday.
The company's newest campaign, "Be Love," includes a collection of various jewelry items highlighted in advertisements and commercials that feature the brand's global ambassadors, the dynamic duo of Chlöe and Halle Bailey — who also stylize themselves as Chlöe x Halle — as well as fellow ambassador actor and author Selma Blair. The Bailey sisters' role in the collaboration with Pandora was announced in late January. "We're so excited to be [Pandora's] new BE LOVE ambassadors — thank you Pandora!" the duo posted on Instagram. "[L]ove starts with you. radiate it. initiate it. accept it. expect it. be love."
They also shared a new, sun-drenched commercial from the brand. In addition to appearing in the ad, the Baileys are also responsible for the vocals you hear in the song playing along with the happy visuals. The two sing an updated version of the Bee Gees 1967 melody "To Love Somebody."
Chlöe and Halle Bailey sing in duet for the Pandora commercial
As the singing duet Chlöe x Halle, the Bailey sisters have had plenty of experience combining their vocals in perfect harmony. The duo signed to Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment label. Their first album, "The Kids Are Alright," came out in 2018 and earned two Grammy nominations; while their second, 2020's "Ungodly Hour," garnered an additional three.
Despite taking a break from performing together to pursue solo careers — Halle starred as Ariel in 2023's "The Little Mermaid," while Chlöe released her first solo album in March 2023 — when it came time to record the song "To Love Somebody" for the Pandora "Be Love" campaign commercial, the sisters were in total sync. "It felt like old times," Chlöe shared with Essence. "We were in my apartment, on my computer, and we did that in 10 minutes."
The two can be seen holding hands and singing together in the ad, a beautiful landscape in the background. It turns out, the location of the commercial shoot had sentimental meaning for the Baileys. Their first-ever music video, for the song "Drop," was filmed with the very same rolling green hills in the background.