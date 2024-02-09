Who Are The Singers In Pandora's Valentine's Day Commercial?

Jewelry and Valentine's Day — what could go together better? How about adding a heart-bursting commercial filled with love, joy, and a pretty song into the mix? That's exactly what jewelry maker Pandora has done for 2024's most romantic holiday.

The company's newest campaign, "Be Love," includes a collection of various jewelry items highlighted in advertisements and commercials that feature the brand's global ambassadors, the dynamic duo of Chlöe and Halle Bailey — who also stylize themselves as Chlöe x Halle — as well as fellow ambassador actor and author Selma Blair. The Bailey sisters' role in the collaboration with Pandora was announced in late January. "We're so excited to be [Pandora's] new BE LOVE ambassadors — thank you Pandora!" the duo posted on Instagram. "[L]ove starts with you. radiate it. initiate it. accept it. expect it. be love."

They also shared a new, sun-drenched commercial from the brand. In addition to appearing in the ad, the Baileys are also responsible for the vocals you hear in the song playing along with the happy visuals. The two sing an updated version of the Bee Gees 1967 melody "To Love Somebody."