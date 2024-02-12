How Reba McEntire And Former Co-Star Melissa Peterman Feel About Each Other Off Screen
On the sitcom "Reba," Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman played characters who were often at odds. McEntire played Reba Hart, a single mother whose marriage has fallen apart, and Melissa Peterman played Barbra Jean Booker, the other woman who had an affair with Hart's husband, got pregnant, and became his second wife. Some of the show's funniest moments were between the two women as Peterman's character desperately tried to make McEntire's character like her. But while their on-screen relationship wasn't always the greatest, it turns out that the two are friends in real life.
It was "Reba" that brought the two women into each other's lives — some friendships are just meant to be. Peterman explained how she feels about McEntire at the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors when McEntire was being honored, calling her "so kind, genuine, and down to earth ... I just love you so much, and I'm so proud to call you my friend." She gave an example of how close they continue to be in an interview with the Star Tribune in 2023: "If I texted her right now, she'd call me in two minutes," Peterman said, "we've got each other's back."
Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire have supported each other professionally
Like any good friendship, the two women are supportive of each other's careers. When Melissa Peterman was asked why she thought Reba McEntire would make a good judge on "The Voice" after replacing Blake Shelton in 2023, Peterman had only good things to say about her friend and former co-star. "She's been around and done it all," Peterman told Entertainment Tonight. "To be a woman that is continually evolving and staying relevant ... I think she's gonna bring so much knowledge." Peterman went on to say, "I'm excited for the people that chose her to be on her team. I think it's going to be something really special."
In a testament to the respect that the two have for each other as performers and actors, they've continued to work together after "Reba." Shortly after the sitcom wrapped, Peterman went on tour as the opening comedy act for "2 Worlds 2 Voices Tour" with McEntire and Kelly Clarkson.
They reunited more recently in the 2023 Lifetime movie "The Hammer," where they play sisters — McEntire as a Nevada judge and Peterman as a brothel owner and suspect. In a promo for the movie, they even teased the potential of a "Reba" reboot, something fans would love to see, and the two would have fun doing. "We love to act together; we love to hang out together," McEntire told E! News.
Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman have a lot of fun together
You can hear the love and friendship between Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman when you listen to the podcast "Living and Learning with Reba McEntire." Peterman was McEntire's co-host — in a promo for the show's premiere in 2020, McEntire called Peterman her "favorite former co-star." The two worked together on 24 episodes, and their personalities and the fun they have with each other shines through.
Along with working together over the years, the two have gone on vacation together. In 2019, Peterman shared a video to Instagram as she was singing in the rain, and who should pop into the frame? That's right, McEntire was there too, just as soaked and having just as much fun. "We were down in the Grenadine islands," McEntire told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the video. "Melissa Peterman and a bunch of other friends ... We just have a blast when we're together. It was just so much fun, but we were kind of rained out ... It was gorgeous, even being rained on."
Then, in a "stars, they're just like us" moment, Peterman revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she and McEntire have game nights. "Reba and I play games all the time. She's very competitive," Peterman said. We'll admit, we'd love to be invited to that game night!