How Reba McEntire And Former Co-Star Melissa Peterman Feel About Each Other Off Screen

Like any good friendship, the two women are supportive of each other's careers. When Melissa Peterman was asked why she thought Reba McEntire would make a good judge on "The Voice" after replacing Blake Shelton in 2023, Peterman had only good things to say about her friend and former co-star. "She's been around and done it all," Peterman told Entertainment Tonight. "To be a woman that is continually evolving and staying relevant ... I think she's gonna bring so much knowledge." Peterman went on to say, "I'm excited for the people that chose her to be on her team. I think it's going to be something really special."

In a testament to the respect that the two have for each other as performers and actors, they've continued to work together after "Reba." Shortly after the sitcom wrapped, Peterman went on tour as the opening comedy act for "2 Worlds 2 Voices Tour" with McEntire and Kelly Clarkson.

They reunited more recently in the 2023 Lifetime movie "The Hammer," where they play sisters — McEntire as a Nevada judge and Peterman as a brothel owner and suspect. In a promo for the movie, they even teased the potential of a "Reba" reboot, something fans would love to see, and the two would have fun doing. "We love to act together; we love to hang out together," McEntire told E! News.