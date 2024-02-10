The History Behind Cindy Crawford's Everlasting Pepsi Super Bowl Commercial

More than three decades later, Cindy Crawford's 1992 Pepsi commercial remains a memorable ad. In fact, the legendary supermodel herself has an annual tradition of rewatching it — that's how good it was. "It was just one of those commercials that everyone loved and it made people happy," Crawford explained to People in 2018. The ad, which touts a revamped can design for the soft drink, features Crawford roaring into a gas station in a red Lamborghini. Wearing a white tank top, prominent hoop earrings, and cut-off jean shorts, the supermodel saunters over to a vending machine to purchase and savor a Pepsi. Decades later, Crawford revealed that she still owned the shorts she wore onscreen. Originally a pair of well-worn jeans from Crawford's closet, they got transformed into cut-offs by the commercial's wardrobe stylist.

Crawford was a serendipitous (and last-minute) addition to the commercial after the ad's creative director spotted her on a drugstore calendar. Scheduling was tight since Crawford had a commitment later in the day, but she nailed her part in two takes. "No matter what you do, she has that piece of magic that she brings," director Joe Pytka, reminisced to Yahoo Entertainment. "It was Cindy that made the commercial memorable above anything else."

In addition to representing a key moment in Crawford's early career, the supermodel has continued to pay homage to the commercial by remaking the spot on multiple occasions over the years.