Inside Adam Lambert's First Meeting With Kate Middleton

It's not very often that you hear the names Adam Lambert and Kate Middleton in the same sentence. But the former "American Idol" contestant had a meeting with the Princess of Wales that he'll never forget. The chart-topper had the opportunity to attend and perform at the royal's Christmas Concert back in 2023, and it was an experience that might have topped any other live performance he's ever done. Westminster Abbey might not look anything like the inside of Madison Square Garden, but it's got its special atmosphere, too.

Lambert was a standout star during the eighth season of "American Idol" back in 2009, but the Princess of Wales is no stranger to the music stage, either. The future queen of England started learning the piano when she was just a child and has shown off her musical chops during several different performances over the years, including when she played the piano during the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. But Lambert says meeting the royal in person was just as special as getting to hear her play live during the Christmas concert she hosted in London back in December 2023.