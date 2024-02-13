Inside Adam Lambert's First Meeting With Kate Middleton
It's not very often that you hear the names Adam Lambert and Kate Middleton in the same sentence. But the former "American Idol" contestant had a meeting with the Princess of Wales that he'll never forget. The chart-topper had the opportunity to attend and perform at the royal's Christmas Concert back in 2023, and it was an experience that might have topped any other live performance he's ever done. Westminster Abbey might not look anything like the inside of Madison Square Garden, but it's got its special atmosphere, too.
Lambert was a standout star during the eighth season of "American Idol" back in 2009, but the Princess of Wales is no stranger to the music stage, either. The future queen of England started learning the piano when she was just a child and has shown off her musical chops during several different performances over the years, including when she played the piano during the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. But Lambert says meeting the royal in person was just as special as getting to hear her play live during the Christmas concert she hosted in London back in December 2023.
Adam Lambert met Kate Middleton during a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
In an interview with People magazine, Adam Lambert made it no secret that meeting Kate Middleton was one of the top and unforgettable moments of his life. Even though Lambert performed at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee back in June 2022, this was the first time that he got to see the royal up close and in person. Recalling his meeting with Prince William's wife, Lambert told the publication, "I had the honor of meeting Catherine, Princess of Wales. She invited the performers she wanted to see at the service, and it was lovely to visit with her before we performed," while also adding, "It's a really flattering invite to receive from Princess Kate, to come and sing at this special event."
During the concert, Lambert performed "This Christmas Song" alongside Beverley Knight. And while performing in front of the royals would have been a nerve-wracking experience for anyone, three special people sat in the front row and were intently watching each and every one of Lambert's moves on stage: William and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Talk about added pressure.
Adam Lambert has a royal connection, too
In his same interview with People magazine, Adam Lambert said that getting to perform at Westminster Abbey, which was the same place Prince William and Kate Middleton wed back in 2011, left him awe-struck in more ways than one. He explained, "I've always loved history and old architecture, and this is sort of my sweet spot. I was able to walk around a little bit after my rehearsal and just kind of take a little self-guided tour of some of the areas inside at the Abbey and it's just breathtaking, and the amount of history in here is nuts."
Now, whether or not Kate Middleton would be interested in attending any of Adam Lambert's future concerts herself remains to be seen. Then again, Lambert has a royal connection, too. He's collaborated and toured with the legendary rock band, Queen. Something tells us that a collab between the Princess of Wales and Lambert would get everyone rocking, including the future king of England himself, Prince William.