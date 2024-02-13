Why HGTV Star Mike Holmes Was Named In A Lawsuit In Canada

With a last name like Holmes, Mike Holmes seemed destined for HGTV stardom, and indeed, his show "Holmes on Homes" was pretty successful. The Canadian went on to film other building and renovation-centered shows, like "Holmes Family Rescue," but perhaps one of his greatest accomplishments was being recognized in Canada's House of Commons, the nation's lower body of parliament, for his contributions to furthering skilled trades and bettering building standards. The licensed contractor boasts nearly four decades of experience, meaning he knows a thing or two about safety and building codes.

That's what makes the lawsuit against him, brought by Tarion, a government-backed agency designed to protect consumers, so surprising. The suit, filed in the Ontario Superior Court in December 2021, named more than just Mike Holmes and his company, The Holmes Group, but his involvement was especially concerning. Tarion detailed how an Ontario housing project was disastrously unsafe for residents, with some houses being so dangerous that the only solution was to tear them down. The Meaford, Ontario project, named TerraceWood, began in 2015 as a "Holmes Approved" establishment (the term refers to Mike's label of buildings that go through his inspection program). According to his website, the thorough process entails "integrating the right building products with the right technology, using the right building practices to build you a home that goes beyond residential standards, from construction to final inspection."

However, according to Tarion and TerraceWood homeowners, these residences didn't meet the most basic standards.