Danica McKellar's Dolly Parton Connection Goes Beyond Hallmark

In an interview with Imagination Library, Danica McKellar revealed that she has been a long-time fan of music icon Dolly Parton. "I've admired Dolly Parton since childhood, and even more so upon learning of her Imagination Library," she shared. This made having one of her children's books — a math-centered bedtime story — inducted into Parton's "Imagination Library" an even bigger honor for the Hallmark star.

Not only did this induction connect McKellar to Parton in a special way, but it also allowed her work to be spread to children who might not otherwise have access to it. "They make low-cost versions of popular children's books," the "Love and Sunshine" actor explained to TV Fanatic. "These little kids who normally couldn't afford books are getting access to wonderful material that they and their parents can read together and connect over."

After McKellar's book was inducted into Parton's charity, she was enlisted to narrate "The Library that Dolly Built," a documentary about the singer's Imagination Library. This in itself was another major honor for the Hallmark star, but she also unexpectedly met Parton during a recording session. While McKellar confessed that she felt "dorky" during the original meeting, she had nothing but positive things to say about the star. "She is everything you want her to be and more," the actor told Access Hollywood. "She's gracious and lovely."