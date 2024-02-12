The Stunning Transformation Of One Day Star Ambika Mod

Ambika Mod has already risen quickly in the world of acting — and it seems her rise is only just beginning. With "One Day" freshly out on Netflix, she's already looking towards her next project. In 2023, she was cast in Disney+'s "Playdate," a new series that also stars Denise Gough, Holliday Grainger, and Jim Sturgess. Based on Alex Dahl's novel, the show will be a thriller about a mother whose daughter is kidnapped during a sleepover. While we don't know who Mod will be playing yet, we do know that she's sure to be a stand-out.

And that's not all Mod has up her sleeve. In the years to come, we might see her get behind the camera, too. "Whilst my focus is on acting in the next few years, I definitely want to direct," she told National World in 2022. "I definitely want to produce. I definitely want to develop a show from the early stages... It's still very new, very fresh, so I'm going to learn as much as I can in the next few years and then hopefully look at all that stuff." Well, we cannot wait to see what comes next.