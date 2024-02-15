Why Hallmark's Sarah Drew Wanted To Create A Spicy Lifetime Movie

One of Lifetime's Christmas movie releases in 2023 pushed the envelope by including something spicier than what made-for-TV Christmas film fans are used to. The movie, "A Cowboy Christmas Romance," included intimacy beyond just a kiss — it included a love scene between the two main characters, Lexie and Coby (played by Jana Kramer and Adam Senn). The scene in question starts in the kitchen before they take things to the barn for a steamy rendezvous.

The movie was written and executive produced by Sarah Drew, who is no stranger to the world of holiday movies — in 2022 Drew gave The List an inside look at "Reindeer Games Homecoming," a Lifetime holiday movie she wrote and starred in.

While being interviewed by Entertainment Weekly about "A Cowboy Christmas Romance," Drew called the film "'Yellowstone' meets 'Bridgerton,' with a little Christmas spiced in there" and explained why she decided the movie needed a sex scene. Drew said she wasn't doing it to draw attention to the film. "I was like, 'No, I think this makes sense. They're falling in love,'" she said. "And every single step of the way is drawing them closer together. And they're super connected to one another. And they're grown ups. They're grown ups and they're feeling the vibes!"