Whoopi Goldberg's Daughter Grew Up To Be Stunning

Alex Martin Dean's bond with her best friend, Leisa Weaver, is rooted in a friendship that has spanned over two decades. In a joint interview with Inside Reel, the duo reminisced about their enduring connection, tracing back to their teenage years. "We're like one big family since we've raised our kids together," said Martin Dean of the relationship. She also added that they have been close since the first moment, saying, "It was an instant connection when we met." Additionally, they know how to make each other laugh. Martin Dean said on this topic, "It just is what it is ... This is how we've been for 20-plus years."

Both Martin Dean and Weaver come from families entrenched in the entertainment industry. Weaver's father, Lee Weaver, is known for his roles in iconic films like "Donnie Darko" and "The 40-Year-Old Virgin." This shared background perhaps contributed to the connection they felt upon meeting, an unspoken understanding that has persisted through the years.

"I can't get rid of her," Martin Dean joked in the trailer for her and Weaver's reality show, "According to Alex." She also said, "She's the closest thing to a sister that I'm ever going to get." As to how their relationship has changed over time? "I think that the only thing that's really changed about the two of us is our size," Martin Dean told Inside Reel.