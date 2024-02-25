Who Is Emma Stone's Mom, Krista?

Emma Stone's mother, Krista Stone, believed in her before anyone else did. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, the "Poor Things" star recalled that she got the acting bug when she was in her teens and wanted to move to Los Angeles to make her dreams a reality. But there was one major problem: She didn't have any real experience in the field. So, she made a PowerPoint presentation aptly titled "Project Hollywood" to get her parents on board with the idea.

To her credit, Emma seemed to have thought about everything. She detailed that her dad, Jeff Stone, could stay home in Scottsdale and continue his contracting business while she and Krista were off in Los Angeles. Emma explained that she would catch up with her education by carving out time for home-schooling after her auditions. The future Oscar winner was pleasantly surprised when her parents agreed to her plans. However, she told the outlet that she didn't exactly want people to follow in her footsteps and dive headfirst into acting with no education to fall back on.

Emma had a stunning transformation. In 2024, she won a BAFTA for leading actress and took the opportunity to tearfully thank her mom for taking a chance on her. "I really want to thank my mom because she's the best person I know in the world and she inspires me every single day and she's always made me believe this kind of crazy idea that I could do something like this and I'm beyond grateful," she said, per Yahoo!