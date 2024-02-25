Who Is Emma Stone's Mom, Krista?
Emma Stone's mother, Krista Stone, believed in her before anyone else did. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, the "Poor Things" star recalled that she got the acting bug when she was in her teens and wanted to move to Los Angeles to make her dreams a reality. But there was one major problem: She didn't have any real experience in the field. So, she made a PowerPoint presentation aptly titled "Project Hollywood" to get her parents on board with the idea.
To her credit, Emma seemed to have thought about everything. She detailed that her dad, Jeff Stone, could stay home in Scottsdale and continue his contracting business while she and Krista were off in Los Angeles. Emma explained that she would catch up with her education by carving out time for home-schooling after her auditions. The future Oscar winner was pleasantly surprised when her parents agreed to her plans. However, she told the outlet that she didn't exactly want people to follow in her footsteps and dive headfirst into acting with no education to fall back on.
Emma had a stunning transformation. In 2024, she won a BAFTA for leading actress and took the opportunity to tearfully thank her mom for taking a chance on her. "I really want to thank my mom because she's the best person I know in the world and she inspires me every single day and she's always made me believe this kind of crazy idea that I could do something like this and I'm beyond grateful," she said, per Yahoo!
Krista Stone spoke to a Hollywood power couple about their kids
Emma Stone's performance in "La La Land" bagged her the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2017. During an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Emma revealed instead of displaying the coveted award front and center, she let her mother, Krista Stone, take the trophy home. Since Krista has been one of her daughter's biggest supporters from day one, it's only natural that Emma frequently brings her along as her plus one to events.
In an interview on "Conan," Emma recalled how her mother (who isn't a frequent drinker) got a little tipsy on the expensive champagne at the Golden Globes. She added that they were sitting close to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and Krista had enough liquid courage to strike up a conversation with them about their children. Emma recalled the chat while doing a drunken impression of her mother, "'Now you guys must be so tired.'"
She added that the situation was more awkward because Krista had to lean over her to talk to the power couple. "Angelina was like, 'Yeah...all these kids,'" and my mom is like, 'How old is the oldest [one]? They grow up so fast. Time flies.'" Earlier, Conan O'Brien noted that he ran into her mom backstage, so she would've witnessed Emma's hilarious impression firsthand, but given their close bond, we're certain she wouldn't mind. Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2011, Emma explained that she developed an honest and friendly relationship with her parents because of their unique parenting approach.
Krista Stone is a breast cancer survivor
Emma Stone told Vanity Fair that her parents trusted her from an early age, so they pretty much gave her unlimited freedom and only stopped her in her tracks when she crossed a line. She also reflected on the time she woke her mom, Krista Stone, in the middle of the night to politely inform her that a friend had invited her to sneak out and go to Walmart. Krista had no qualms about her 13-year-old daughter leaving and told her to stay in touch about any delays.
However, their happy lives were turned upside down in 2008 after Krista was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. In 2013, Emma and Krista spoke about her experience with cancer at the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation's 6th Annual Peace, Love and a Cure reception. "I was oddly stoic, the opposite of how I usually am. But it was terrifying," the actor admitted. Her mom later praised her daughter, saying, "I'm sure, in private, Em lived in fear and anxiety. But she really shifted into this [mode of], 'We're going to take care of this, and everything's going to be fine," (via Glamour).
The mother-daughter duo was proud to announce that Krista was five years cancer-free at the time of the speech. Krista must have been overjoyed when Emma shared the exciting family news of her pregnancy around 2021. The "Cruella" star reportedly named her daughter Jean Louise as an ode to her maternal grandma and her mother, with whom she shared her middle name of Jean.