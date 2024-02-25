The Actor Who Played Joe In Bend It Like Beckham Is Unrecognizable Now

The following article references addiction.

Back in 2002, acclaimed filmmaker Gurinder Chadha delivered a coming-of-age tale unlike any other. In the sports dramedy "Bend It Like Beckham," a young woman, along with her good friend, dreams of becoming a professional soccer player (just like soccer legend David Beckham) despite the objections of her traditional Indian family. For Chadha, it was a story that echoed reality in some ways. "For many years, football was very much about hooligans and sort of right-wing people. Anything to do with football was a no-go area if you were a person of color," the director even once told Entertainment Weekly.

Soon after she put the script together, it also didn't take long for Chadha to cast Parminder Nagra as her lead star and Keira Knightley as the friend. After that, she set out to cast Joe, the coach who encourages the women to push their dreams despite objections from their parents. Eventually, the role went to Jonathan Rhys Meyers, an Irish actor who was already a rising star at that time.

After starring in "Bend It Like Beckham," Meyers settled down with his wife, Mara Lane, and became a father. He's also stayed rather busy with his film and TV career.