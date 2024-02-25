Jinger Duggar Vuolo Suffers Heartbreaking Loss
Three years after saying goodbye to their "Counting On" reality series, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are living a happy married life with their children in L.A. Still, though they're free from the intrusion of camera crews and the restrictions of life in the famous Duggar family, the Vuolos are far from immune to personal heartache. On February 24, 2024, Jinger took to Instagram to announce some very sad family news.
"Our beloved Grandma Ann Vuolo is now in glory," Jinger wrote in part. "We've shed many tears today thinking of the sweet memories that we had with her." She went on to eulogize Jeremy's paternal grandmother as "the pasta queen, life of the party, spunky soul [who] loved her family like crazy. Most of all, she loved Jesus." The tribute included a slideshow of pics showing "Maga" with Jinger and Jeremy and their children, Felicity and Evangeline, as well as ones with her husband of 73 years, Tony Vuolo. All was set to the song "Heaven's Lucky to Have You," by Jonathan Lee: "I still think you left too soon/But I'm thankful for your time/'Cause Heaven's lucky to have you; so was I."
Ann Vuolo would have been 95 on April 4. She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jeremy posted a separate tribute, saying, "See you in glory, Gram," and including a quote on death by the Christian author James Russell Miller.
Ann Vuolo shared her grandson's faith
Jeremy Vuolo's grandparents, Ann and Tony Vuolo, were TV stars as well as devoted parents and grandparents. They were featured on four episodes of "Counting On," the series that followed the marriages and families of the adult Duggar children of "19 Kids & Counting." In the 2019 episode "To Grandmother's House We Go," Jinger and Jeremy made the trip from L.A. to New Jersey so the senior Vuolos could meet their great-granddaughter Felicity. According to Jeremy's Instagram feed, he and his family most recently visited his grandparents in September 2023.
Like her pastor grandson and famous granddaughter-in-law, the late Ann Vuolo was a lifelong Christian. She also shared their interest in sharing messages of hope via social media. Her last Instagram post was in December 2021, introducing herself as "good old Ann Vuolo" and wishing followers "a very Merry Christmas and a God-sending, love, happy New Year."
Jinger Duggar Vuolo also remembered her husband's grandmother as someone who "impacted countless by opening her home and life to anyone and everyone," she wrote, adding that Ann lived a life of service to God and others. Jinger concluded with a positive message of faith: "Now you are with the One you who you've longed to see for so long. We will see you again one day in Heaven. In that hope, we rejoice."
Among the messages of condolence was one from Jinger's sister Joy Duggar Forsyth. "So sorry for your loss!!!!"