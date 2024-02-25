Jinger Duggar Vuolo Suffers Heartbreaking Loss

Three years after saying goodbye to their "Counting On" reality series, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are living a happy married life with their children in L.A. Still, though they're free from the intrusion of camera crews and the restrictions of life in the famous Duggar family, the Vuolos are far from immune to personal heartache. On February 24, 2024, Jinger took to Instagram to announce some very sad family news.

"Our beloved Grandma Ann Vuolo is now in glory," Jinger wrote in part. "We've shed many tears today thinking of the sweet memories that we had with her." She went on to eulogize Jeremy's paternal grandmother as "the pasta queen, life of the party, spunky soul [who] loved her family like crazy. Most of all, she loved Jesus." The tribute included a slideshow of pics showing "Maga" with Jinger and Jeremy and their children, Felicity and Evangeline, as well as ones with her husband of 73 years, Tony Vuolo. All was set to the song "Heaven's Lucky to Have You," by Jonathan Lee: "I still think you left too soon/But I'm thankful for your time/'Cause Heaven's lucky to have you; so was I."

Ann Vuolo would have been 95 on April 4. She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jeremy posted a separate tribute, saying, "See you in glory, Gram," and including a quote on death by the Christian author James Russell Miller.