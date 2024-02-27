Why Jennifer Lopez Has Mixed Feelings About Being Famous

Singer, actor, and dancer Jennifer Lopez has become a media magnet since stepping onto the scene in the early 1990s. In addition to her decorated career, which she began as a Fly Girl on "In Living Color" from 1991 to 1993, she shot to superstardom in her role as Selena Quintanilla in the late singer's critically acclaimed 1997 biopic. From there, Lopez underwent a stunning transformation as her musical and film career took off, to the point that she was dubbed the world's most powerful celebrity by Forbes in 2012. Although this level of adoration can be flattering and a testament to her success, Lopez has admitted that she has mixed feelings about the fame.

During an interview with Audacy's "The Mother Roundtable," Lopez admitted that she often feels guilty about what her twins, Emme and Max, have to go through as the children of a famous entertainer. "Being judged by people that you don't even know in a way is, I think, really difficult for them to grow up and be themselves," she shared. "They know that there's a lens on them, and that's hard." Unfortunately, this type of celebrity pressure has followed Lopez throughout her career and made her often feel ambivalent about the level of success she's achieved.