Signs Miley & Noah Cyrus' Sisterly Bond Is Fractured

Noah Cyrus is the younger sister of pop sensation Miley Cyrus, and the two have been in the spotlight since they were children. Miley is best known for her leading role in Disney Channel's wildly popular "Hannah Montana" series, which ran for four seasons between 2006 and 2011, while Noah voiced the main character in the 2008 film, "Ponyo." Both sisters launched successful music careers, landing Grammy nominations and Miley finally winning two awards at the 2024 ceremony in the categories Best Pop Solo Performance and Record Of The Year for her single, "Flowers." Though they have professional endeavors in common, the sisters may be experiencing a rift behind the scenes.

Noah and Miley seemed to become distant when their parents, country singer Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, split for good in 2022. It appears that Miley sided with their mother, attending her wedding to her new husband, Dominic Purcell, in August 2023. Noah skipped her mom's nuptials and was instead seen in a Walmart rocking a t-shirt with their father's photo on it. Neither has ever attributed this to the fracture in their sisterly bond, though that hasn't stopped speculation.