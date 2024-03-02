Signs Miley & Noah Cyrus' Sisterly Bond Is Fractured
Noah Cyrus is the younger sister of pop sensation Miley Cyrus, and the two have been in the spotlight since they were children. Miley is best known for her leading role in Disney Channel's wildly popular "Hannah Montana" series, which ran for four seasons between 2006 and 2011, while Noah voiced the main character in the 2008 film, "Ponyo." Both sisters launched successful music careers, landing Grammy nominations and Miley finally winning two awards at the 2024 ceremony in the categories Best Pop Solo Performance and Record Of The Year for her single, "Flowers." Though they have professional endeavors in common, the sisters may be experiencing a rift behind the scenes.
Noah and Miley seemed to become distant when their parents, country singer Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, split for good in 2022. It appears that Miley sided with their mother, attending her wedding to her new husband, Dominic Purcell, in August 2023. Noah skipped her mom's nuptials and was instead seen in a Walmart rocking a t-shirt with their father's photo on it. Neither has ever attributed this to the fracture in their sisterly bond, though that hasn't stopped speculation.
Noah tearfully opened up online about living in Miley's shadows
Noah Cyrus took to social media in May 2020 to discuss the struggles of being the younger sister to superstar Miley Cyrus. The Instagram Live session took place just ahead of the release of Noah's eight-song EP, "The End of Everything." Still, despite her own fans and success, Noah was still brought to tears as she recounted her feelings about seemingly living in Miley's shadows.
"Being born in the family I was in, everybody gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley's little sister, but I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s**t about due to what people said to me online," Noah explained through tears. Her emotions were also expressed in the EP's track, "Young & Sad." Some of the heartbreaking lyrics include, "My sister's like sunshine / Always bringing good light wherever she'll go / And I was born to rain clouds / Blessed in her shadows." During a September 2020 interview with Joe Rogan, Miley praised the EP and the transparent record, though she did acknowledge that the content was depressing. These comments seemingly didn't sit right with Noah, who voiced this years later online.
Noah felt Miley disrespected her in an interview
Noah Cyrus comments under TikTok of her sister Miley Cyrus interview about growing up with a famous sister.
â€œThe disrespect in this video...â€ pic.twitter.com/B19b1eVMfG
— Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) October 11, 2023
During that chat with podcaster Joe Rogan, Miley Cyrus opened up about Noah Cyrus making her own music. Miley acknowledged that Noah is more of an "emo singer, likely due to her dealing with life on the road with her sister. While she praised the "Young & Sad" track, Miley admitted she worried about Noah due to the lyrics she sang about her. Rogan suggested that Noah get professional help for her problems, and Miley admitted that her entire family was getting assistance. Despite this interview taking place in 2020, it began to resurface online again in October 2023. Fans caught Noah leaving a TikTok comment under the clip that read, "The disrespect in this video...," though it's unclear what part of their chat offended Noah.
Miley hasn't spoken about the current state of her relationship with Noah. During Miley's 2024 Grammys speech, she seemingly snubbed her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. When accepting her Grammy for Record of the Year, Miley thanked her team, her mother Tish Cyrus, and older sister Brandi Cyrus, who were in the audience. Miley notably left out her father and other siblings. "I don't think I forgot anyone," Miley said towards the end of the speech. This may not have been a direct diss to Noah, though considering that she is reportedly closer to their father, it may be another point of contention for the sisters.